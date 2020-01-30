Home

JAMES PATRICK FOLAN

JAMES PATRICK FOLAN Obituary
James Patrick Folan It is with great sadness that the family of James Patrick Folan announce his passing on. Jim was born in Pittsburgh, PA on November 11, 1941 to Mary (Quinn) and Martin Folan. He leaves behind his wife, Nancy of 44 years. He had three sons: Jimmy (Nikki), Joe, Jesse (Jaime) and three precious grandchildren: Michael, Patrick and Lily Folan. He will forever be in our hearts. We will miss his laughter, kindness and the deep unending love he had for his family. Visitation Friday, Jan. 31 6-9:00 pm with rosary at 7:00pm at Monte's Chapel of the Hills in San Anselmo. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Mill Valley Saturday, Feb. 1st at 11:00am.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
