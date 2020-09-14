James R. Morgan Passed away Sunday, September 6 in Pinole. Age 80 years. James was raised in Marin City and was a longtime resident of Richmond, CA. He worked for the Sausalito School District as a maintenance supervisor for 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Qusie Morgan, and brother and sister, Pat and Lynette Morgan. He is survived by his son, Kenneth Morgan; brothers Bruce and Donald Morgan; and three grandchildren. Private family services will be held. Private Interment, Rollings Hills Memorial Park, Richmond. Arrangements by Adobe Creek Funeral Home, Petaluma, CA. 707-789-9000



