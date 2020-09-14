1/
James R. Morgan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. Morgan Passed away Sunday, September 6 in Pinole. Age 80 years. James was raised in Marin City and was a longtime resident of Richmond, CA. He worked for the Sausalito School District as a maintenance supervisor for 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Qusie Morgan, and brother and sister, Pat and Lynette Morgan. He is survived by his son, Kenneth Morgan; brothers Bruce and Donald Morgan; and three grandchildren. Private family services will be held. Private Interment, Rollings Hills Memorial Park, Richmond. Arrangements by Adobe Creek Funeral Home, Petaluma, CA. 707-789-9000

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved