James Robert Wetherby Jim Wetherby, beloved husband and father, died quietly on July 19th in Mill Valley. Jim was born March 16th, 1931 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He completed his education in his hometown, graduating with an engineering degree from the Carnegie Institute of Technology. He was the lead engineer for many impressive large-scale projects around the world, and in the Bay Area. Jim loved jazz, coffee, and fighting for peace. Although he kept a full head of hair, he was usually seen wearing one of his many caps or hats. He had one sister, Phyllis Wetherby. He is survived by his wife, Sally Wetherby, his daughter and son, and three grandchildren, and Rufus, the cat.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 21, 2019