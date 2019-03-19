|
|
James R. Laible James Russell Laible died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home in Terra Linda after several months of declining health. Jim was born January 11, 1930 in Henry, Illinois to Russell James and Margaret Herald Laible. He grew up in Normal, Illinois and graduated from University High School. He was active in the Boy Scouts, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout and working at summer camps in Illinois and Colorado. Jim enrolled in the University of Illinois and joined Alpha Chi Sigma fraternity but interrupted his undergraduate studies to enlist in the United States Army. He served in the Korean War and attained the rank of Master Sergeant. Returning to Illinois, Jim graduated in 1954. He enrolled in graduate school at the University of Wisconsin, acting as Instructor in Chemical Engineering until he earned a PhD in 1959. In 1958, Jim married Elizabeth McCanse of Madison, Wisconsin. The Laibles moved to Marin County in 1959 when Jim went to work for what is now Chevron Corporation. For over 30 years, he participated in the design and construction of projects in California, Washington, and the Southeastern United States. Following retirement in 1990, Jim joined the Chevron Retirees Association and served on its board of directors in Marin County. Jim enjoyed traveling, word puzzles, electronics projects, opera, and country music. After retirement, he made several trips to Arizona where he enjoyed horseback riding. If his life had had a theme, it likely would have been "I did it my way." Jim is survived by his wife Elizabeth; daughter Margaret Leonard (Mark) of Novato; son John of San Diego; daughter Janet of Bethlehem, PA; brother Jon of Miramar Beach, FL; brother-in-law Ross McCanse of Studio City; nieces Kathy Laible and Jackie Muhs; and nephew Mike Laible. At Jim's request, no services will be held. Friends may call at the family home on Sunday, March 24, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Hospice by the Bay, to Guide Dogs for the Blind, or to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 19, 2019