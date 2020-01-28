Home

James T. Nutley Jr.

James T. Nutley Jr. Obituary
James T Nutley Jr On Wednesday January 22nd in the early morning hours James T Nutley Jr of Novato passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 98. James was born on August 3rd, 1921 in Oakland Ca to James and Mabel Nutley. James was the oldest of four children; brothers Bill and John and sister Margaret. In 1941 James joined the Army and then within a short time transitioned to the newly formed Army Air Corps where he went through pilot training. The Air Corps evolved into the Air Force after WWII. James flew many of the military planes in existence during his career which took him through WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He retired with the rank of full bird Colonel and for a short time the Nutley's lived on Hamilton Air Force Base in Novato. In 1948 James met the love of his life when he spotted Dolores (Mici) Snope at a church dance at Most Holy Redeemer in San Francisco. After some separation due to Mickey's college and James travels with the Forestry Service they were engaged and later married Sept 2nd, 1950. Five beautiful children were the result of this union with the eldest to youngest being Camille, Christine, Cecilia, James and Daniel. James had two full careers starting with his Air Force service and then overlapping, between conflicts, with 28 years with the San Francisco Fire Department. The majority of his Fire Department career was spent at the San Francisco Airport where he was able to apply his Air Force flight expertise and assist in developing new firefighting technology and better ways of targeting emergency's and hazards specific to airplanes and airports. James and Mici loved to entertain family and friends a passion that was transferred to their children as well. James was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend. Later in life James focused a lot of his free time to his passions of golf and gardening both of which he continued well into his 80's. James was preceded in death by his sister Margaret, brother Bill and loving wife Mici. He is survived by his brother John, his five children, grandchildren Jesse, Nicolette, Jeremy, Luke, Nick, Hayden, Misty and Jordan as well as his great grandchildren Sophie, Sienna, Logan, Maeson, Liv and Mila. A Rosary and viewing will be February 3rd from 6pm to 8pm at Valley Memorial 650 Bugeia Ln, Novato. Funeral service will be Tuesday February 4th at 11am at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1000 Cambridge St. Novato, CA. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
