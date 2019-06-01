|
|
James "Jim" Thornton Jim Thornton passed away May 18, 2019 in Petaluma after a short but brave fight against cancer. Jim was born in San Anselmo, CA to James and Ruth Thornton in 1947. He graduated from San Rafael High School in 1965 and joined the Air Force reserves. He was briefly stationed in England before returning to San Rafael and eventually joined his family's business, Thornton Paving, Inc. Jim was a co-owner of the business and worked alongside his father and brothers for over 30 years. Jim's passion though was classic cars and motor-cycles. He loved to look at, drive, and tinker with them. He was a dedicated and loyal Ford enthusiast who took pride in restoring several Mustangs over the years. He also had a love for Harley Davidsons and took his on many road trips. He took up woodworking in recent years and spent countless hours making furniture and wooden toys for his grandsons. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer and son-in-law Jon Escola, daughter Andrea and son-in-law Paul Kenny, his brother Bob and sister-in-law Elaine Thornton, brother Peter and sister-in-law Patricia Thornton, as well as six beloved grandchildren, his nieces and nephew, and many good friends. His parents Jim and Ruth Thornton predeceased him. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on June 15th at the home of Bob and Elaine Thornton, 709 Santana Road, Novato. Donations in Jim's memory can be made to s or the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 1, 2019