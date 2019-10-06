|
Dr. James W. Good Peacefully passed away at his Petaluma home on September 22, 2019. He was born on January 6, 1930 to Ralph L. Good D.D.S. and Kathryn Good nee Webster in Marshalltown, Iowa. After graduating from medical school at the University of Iowa in 1955, Jim headed to Fresno, California for his internship. There, he met Dona Kilday, a nursing student. They married in 1957 and moved to San Francisco for his residency. In 1962, they bought a home in San Rafael and started a family, having a son, Ralph in 1962, and a daughter, Mary in 1967. Together, they hosted many parties for family and friends. Jim's sense of humor was the highlight of every gathering and his basketball skills livened up many a Kilday family reunion. Jim lost Dona, his wife of 39 years, to cancer in 1996. His life was once again filled with love and joy when he married Sandra Rivera on July 5, 2002. Sandra, along with her son Abraham and daughter Adrianna grew the Good family and delighted him to no end. Dr. Good practiced in the field of Oncology at St. Francis Memorial Hospital for over fifty years. After retiring in 2004, Jim enjoyed gardening, 'building stuff', and 'fixing things'. His dog Buddy helped. The highlight of his final years was without question his grandchildren Glorianna, Alonso, and Marianna. They made him laugh and he loved watching them grow. It is with immense gratitude that the rest of family acknowledges how tirelessly Sandra and Adrianna cared for Jim the last few months. He is survived by his loving wife Sandra, son Ralph Good, daughter Mary Good, stepson Abraham Rivera and his wife Maria, stepdaughter Adrianna Rivera and her husband Fernando, grandchildren Glorianna, Alonso, and Marianna, Loving brother Dr. Jerry Good and sister-in-law Judy, nephews John Good and his wife Kelly, Jason Good and his wife Luddy as well as innumerable nieces and nephews from the Kilday Family. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 6, 2019