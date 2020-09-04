James William Schock November 14, 1932 - August 20, 2020 James William Schock passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020, in Mill Valley, CA. Jim was born to Frances (Dodson) and Russell Schock in Templeton, IN. He lived the life of an Indiana farm boy before moving to Tucson in 1947. While in high school, Jim worked as a disc jockey at KVOA and won a national Scholastic Magazine award for poetry, sparking his lifelong passion for writing. He enjoyed spending time sailing and the camaraderie of fellow members at the Sausalito Yacht Club. After graduating from Tucson High in 1950, Jim married Georgia Sue Allen, and James, Jr. was born in 1952. Divorced in 1955, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving two years in Korea. Jim was discharged in 1958 at the San Francisco Presidio, where he met and married Trubee Ann Campbell, his wife of 62 years. In the late 50s and early 60s, he wrote and published "Life is a Lousy Drag," a small book on the Beatniks, and was a copywriter for Hoefer, Dieterick and Brown ad agency. The Schocks moved to Mill Valley in 1963. While working on Pierre Salinger's 1964 U.S. Senate campaign, Jim met news anchor Roger Grimsby, who hired him at KGO-TV. During the 1960s-70s, Jim wrote and produced documentaries, news, and sports programs at KGO-TV and later KRON-TV. He covered milestone events, including the Gemini 8 spaceflight, Patty Hearst's kidnap saga, and the Milk/Moscone assassinations. Jim earned three Emmy nominations. After leaving KRON-TV, he co-founded a production company specializing in corporate videos. In 1996, he wrote and published "Golden Gate Bridge, A Celebration," a table-top book. His column, "The Schock Treatment," appeared weekly in the Commuter Times tabloid for 20 years. He was a proud 23-year member of Broadcast Legends and served as vice president on their board. His "The Boy" column was a popular feature of the Legends quarterly newsletter. He is survived by his wife, Trubee; sons David, Will, and James, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Jeanine; and granddaughters, Katherine and Charlotte; and predeceased by his son, Jeffrey, and sister, Lillian Bolen. A private service will be held at the Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to Broadcast Legends, at www.broadcastlegends.com
. Condolences can be sent to www.fernwoodcemetery.com