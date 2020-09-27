James Waite Kennedy September 23, 1937 September 16, 2020 James W. Kennedy passed away peacefully on the morning of September 16, 2020 with his loving wife, Anna Everest, by his side. All his children and grandchildren had an opportunity to share their love and say their heartfelt goodbyes in the days preceding his departure. Jim had multiple successful careers in advertising at Foote Cone & Belding, then marketing and human resources at General Foods and J. Walter Thompson. His career and passion culminated in his entrepreneurial venture, Management Team Consultants, Inc. teaching behavioral interviewing skills to major organizations around the world. This company has become a 35-year success story that continues on today. He authored "Getting Behind the Resume Interviewing Today's Candidates," and wrote many articles on selection interviewing for various publications. As accomplished and admired as he was as a business person, colleague and thought-leader, Jim's greatest legacy are the families he raised and the close lifelong friends he made starting with grade school, New Trier High School, Stanford University (Class of 1959) and graduate studies at Harvard Business School. Jim is survived by his wife and business partner of 33 years, Anna Everest; and his two stepsons Leif and Damian Everest; their spouses Lisa and Brooke; and three young grandchildren, Mila, Jack, and Eric; and his three children, David Kennedy, Sarah Kennedy Kline and Polly Kennedy Meyer; along with their spouses Kate, Christian and David; and eight adoring grandchildren, Ben, Ellie, Cooper, Oliver, Dawson, Charlotte, Griffin, and Christian. He raised his first family in Evanston, Illinois and then in Old Greenwich, Connecticut before Jim moved across the country and lived 35 years in San Rafael, just north of San Francisco, California. Though his family was spread across the country, he traveled annually to celebrate family milestones and revel in the life experiences of all his children and grandchildren. Jim was born September 23, 1937 in Belding, Michigan, and departed one week before his 83rd birthday. He leaves his family and friends with the following quote from his "Always Learning Memoir and Family History" "When I'm gone, I hope you remember the fun and happy times we had, so every time you think of me, you smile."



