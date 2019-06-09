|
James (Jim) Weston Passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 20. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Weston, and his siblings, John Weston, Mark Weston, Marianne Hinchee, Sallee Weston and Ruth LaFleur, as well as his beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Jim is pre-deceased by his father, John Weston. Jim was a talented research diver/ scientist/ teacher that took him to the Antarctic, Red Sea, Bahamas, Cayman Islands and Aleutian Islands. All who worked with him remember him for his passion, collegiality and work ethic. Besides Marine Biology Jim's pursuits included; being a dive instructor, diving, hunting, fishing, hiking, astronomy, wildflower taxonomy / photography, basically any activity that took him outdoors where he could experience and be immersed in the natural world. Jim will be fondly remembered by all who knew him as an intelligent, kind, and thoughtful addition to their lives. A celebration of life will be held August 3, 2019, 2-4:00pm, at 50 Laurie Drive, Novato, CA 94947.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 9, 2019