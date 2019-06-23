Home

Jane Ayers 5/5/1915 to 4/23/2019 After almost 104 years of loving and being loved by so many, Jane Y. Ayers has received her wings. She was born on May 5, 1915 to Walker and Marguerite Young in Boise, Idaho. They lived in many areas of the western U.S. as Walker was a chief civil engineer with the Bureau of Reclamation. His most notable project was Hoover Dam. She is predeceased by her parents; her first husband, William R. Ayers; and her second husband, Harvey Parvin. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Ayers Curtis (Doy) of Denver, CO; her grandchildren, Dana Lear and Shane Curtis (Diane); her great grandchildren, Casey Steele, Cody and Marshal Curtis; her niece and nephew, Bernice Casey of Novato and Tom Ayers of Petaluma, other family members, and her dear friend, Boswell Jones. We thank her wonderful caregivers and hospice for their love and assistance. Jane had a varied and special life that few could top. Please donate to Guide Dogs for the Blind or . At her request, no services were held.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 23, 2019
