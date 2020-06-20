Janet E. Tupper Janet Tupper passed away peacefully at home in her beloved community of Stinson Beach, CA on May 16, 2020. Janet was born on April 4, 1929 in San Antonio, TX. The family moved to Portland, Oregon when she was young. She attended Lincoln High School and later, the University of Oregon, in Eugene. After teaching in Eugene, for several years, Janet moved to San Francisco, CA with a few of her lifelong Oregonian friends, where she worked at Crown Zellerbach. There she made more lifelong friends and loved everything about being in San Francisco in the 1950s, except raw oysters. Ms. Janet (Janie) met Tom Tupper of Seattle, WA in San Francisco, while watching an Adlai Stevenson television debate with friends. They soon discovered they had a lot more in common than politics and were married in Menlo Park, CA in 1952. Their first daughter, Susan, was born in 1955, and their second daughter, Julie, in 1956. Janet and Tom lived in Terra Linda until 1966, at which time they designed and built their dream home in Stinson Beach, nestled on a hillside overlooking the Pacific. There they raised Susan and Julie and lived happily together until Tom passed away at home, on July 9, 2010. At the age of 60, Janet learned to downhill ski, enjoying for many years the slopes of Mt. Batchelor, OR with Tom. And together, they enjoyed many wonderful vacations in the US and overseas. Janet continued to live in and love Stinson Beach for the duration of her life. She could be found hiking, cooking, or combining both on picnics with her Thursday hiking group of Nancy, Jean, Boots, Diann, and Marge. Her favorite hikes included Mt. Tam, Point Reyes, the Marin Headlands, Pt. Reyes National Seashore and the Eastern Sierras. When not hiking, Janet had an extended group of friends with whom she'd lunch all over Marin County. Janet also enjoyed visiting Mendocino to see Susan and her gentle, loving dog, Bruiser. Janet is remembered by family friends as a "2nd Mom," known for her kindness and patient ear; but equally for her fabulous mac and cheese, hot cocoa, fire popped popcorn, and fabulous picnic lunches. Her striking blue eyes, pink curlers, favorite hiking boots and her joyful dancing to the Beatles were just a few of the hallmarks of her wonderful spirit. Her love of animals, support of environmental causes, belief in social justice, and her great sense of humor were a constant throughout her life. Janet was preceded in death by her husband Tom and her parents. She is survived by daughters, Susan, and her partner, Ron, of Ukiah, CA, Julie and her husband, Jeff, of San Diego, CA; and her grandchildren Luke and Monique; as well as four great-grandchildren, and her dog Riley. She was also preceded in death by her dogs, Rippy, Juno, and Bruiser. A special thank you to Kelli and Lindsey, for their loving care and devotion to Janet and for spoiling her with softie ice cream cones from The Parkside, with classical music and old movies, and for rescuing a special dog named Riley. Thank you also to Lisa and Aggie for their loving care. Hospice and Nurse Jeff completed the perfect care team while Kenneth Stevens and Michael Bagley always brought smiles, friendship, and help! Consistent with Janet's wishes, there will be no memorial service. A small celebration of beach life will be held at the house once the COVID-19 coast has cleared. The family suggests remembrances to The Nature Conservancy or the A.C.L.U.



