Janet Loretto Hawk Passed away November 26th after a battle with cancer. Born August 23, 1939 to Kathryn (O'Rourke) and William Doyle, a Marin Catholic graduate, she married Carl William Hawk in 1961. They made their home in Novato and raised children Bill, Sharon, Laura and Michael. Janet was a Preschool teacher with Novato Tiny Tots and Lu Sutton for 25 years. A superb baker, craftswoman and dedicated San Jose Shark's fan. Memorials in her honor to giftfunds.stjude.org/ JanetHawk
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 14, 2019