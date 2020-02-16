|
Janet Smetana March 18, 1954 - January 6, 2020 Janet was a beloved sister, aunt, daughter and friend. Born in San Francisco March 18, 1954 to Dr. Alexander and Margaret Smetana, Jan felt very fortunate to call Marin County home for her entire life. In the early years there were cows at the bus stop next to a dairy farm and the family lived within view of Blackie's Pasture and the Northwestern Pacific Railroad line until 1967 traveling from the Point Tiburon Depot to San Rafael and back. Janet was enrolled during the early days of St. Hilary's School and attended Redwood High School. Perhaps due to growing up the daughter of a political science and constitutional law professor, she majored in political science at the University of San Francisco. The acquisition of an MBA at USF led to management and financial analyst positions at CitiCorp, Wells Fargo, The Hodge Companies, and others. Jan truly found joy in the "little" things in life. She treasured her family and friends, being both sentimental and generous. Reflective about life and her own journey, she also continually added to her knowledge including volunteering for the Tiburon Film Society, attending the Marin Speakers Series and traveling. Lake Tahoe and the family's second home at the base of the Desolation Wilderness under Mt. Tallac was her greatest joy and where she most found peace. Her beloved Australian cattle dog, Chili, had a front seat in her sports cars and shared countless morning walks to the beach. Near the end of her struggle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, regardless of her condition, this beautiful, courageous, and wickedly funny woman managed to astound everyone in her life. She never ever gave up. Even as the end of her struggle approached, she asked her doctor her standard? optimistic question: "Where do we go from here?" Then, she accepted the path ahead, once again, with patience and gratitude for the life she'd lived and the special people who stayed close throughout. She was intensely grateful to her family, friends and the doctors, nurses, technicians and caregivers at Stanford and Kaiser Hospitals. Her team extended the highest level of advanced medical skill and personal patient care. Janet is survived by her mother Margaret (Peg) and 3 sisters: Julia and husband Ted Bloyd and their children Sierra, Bodie and Cooper; Suzanne and her husband Daryl Yagi and daughters Sasha and Reyna; and, sister Margret. Her dearly loved friends, Valerie Radloff and Randi Patten, brought such happiness and returned Jan's timeless loyalty throughout a life well-lived and loved. Remembered and cherished by Jan in the long years after his death in 2003, was her partner and soulmate, David Stewart-Jones. Her faith endured in the belief that they would be reunited. Remembrances gratefully accepted in Janet's memory to The League to Save Lake Tahoe (www.keeptahoeblue.org) and The Humane Society (www.humanesociety.org).
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 16, 2020