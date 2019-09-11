|
Janice Annette Wright Janice passed quietly in her sleep on July 16, 2019, at the age of 81. She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Harold and Hope Brown, on September 22, 1937, and lived most of her adult life in Mill Valley, California. Janice graduated Johns Hopkins University with a nursing degree in 1959 and worked for Marin Home Care in Corte Madera and Mount Zion Hospital in San Francisco. She is survived by her two sons, Steven and David Wright, daughter-in-law Kathy, granddaughter Jessica, sister Sandra Lyons, brother-in-law Jock Lyons and their sons Brad and Ian. A memorial service will be held at Mount Tamalpais United Methodist Church in Mill Valley, California, on Sunday, September 22, at 2:30pm. Memorial charitable gifts should be directed to the (https://act.alz.org). We'll miss Mom very much.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 19, 2019