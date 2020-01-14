|
Janice Elaine Howland Sappington Passed away peacefully in her home January 9, 2020 surrounded by family after being diagnosed with IPF in 2017. Janice was born June 13, 1941 in Pontiac, MI, daughter of John E. Howland and Lenore J. Howland. She is survived by her sister Carolyn Martin; six daughters: Kerilyn, Kristi (Martin), Kaye, Kelly (Carlos), Kori (Tony), and Kiersten (Bill); and ten cherished grandchildren: Madeline (James), Kayla, Kandyce, Nicholas, Jack, Gabe, Amanda, Sara, Holly and Eddie; and great-granddaughter Aubrey; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Janice grew up in Walled Lake, MI where she loved to ride her horse, Golden Nugget. She attended Walled Lake High School and Michigan State until she married. Being a military wife, Janice and family moved around the United States before settling in Novato, CA in 1975. She had a career as a Paralegal and worked hard raising her daughters, giving them unconditional love and support. Her family meant the world to her and she wholeheartedly celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, milestones, and holidays, especially Christmas. She will be remembered as a loving mother, adored grandmother, and dear friend. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests giving contributions to Sutter Care at Home Hospice, P.O. Box 160045, Sacramento, CA 95816. Her memorial will be at Valley Memorial Park, 650 Bugeia Lane, Novato on Friday, January 17, 2020. Guest arrival: 12 p.m.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 14, 2020