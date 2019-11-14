|
|
Janice Irene (McLaughlin) Smith April 30, 1937 Nov. 3, 2019 Janice Smith, 82, passed away after a long illness holding the hand of her husband of 62 years, Dr. Lee Smith. Janice was born in Philadelphia, PA, the only child of Charles and Irene McLaughlin. She was bright, beautiful, talented and creative. During her final year of nursing school she met Lee, who was completing his medical residency at the same hospital. They were married less than a year later, and daughter Anne was born 11 months after their wedding. The family moved to California to start Lee's medical practice in Mill Valley and welcomed son Paul 19 months after his sister was born. After her brief career in nursing, Janice devoted her time to raising her children, and was an active member of the community. Always curious and interested, Janice returned to school at the College of Marin and earned an AA in Geology. A love of travel and adventure led her to a second career as a travel agent, and she and Lee saw the world together. Their wanderings included five continents and more than 50 countries. Their home is a collection of beloved mementos of their travels and a reflection of Janice's delight in the arts and cultures of people around the world. In her later years Janice continued to be an avid reader, a volunteer at the Marin Art & Garden Center, and a snappy dresser. Janice leaves behind her husband, Lee, along with daughter Anne Cabanilla (Roland), son Paul Smith (Gina), grandchildren Cary Chinn (Sheila), Chris Chinn (Crystal), Sarah Smith, and Alex Smith, and great-grandchildren Ava Chinn, Alaina Chinn, and Corey Chinn, and one more great-grandchild on the way. A celebration of Janice's life will be held at the family home on Saturday, November 30th at 3:00 pm. Email [email protected] for location information. The family will scatter her ashes in the Bay at Pier 39 in San Francisco on Wednesday, November 20th at 11:00 am. Friends are welcome to join.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 14, 2019