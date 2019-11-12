|
Janice L. Brilliant Born February 13, 1938 in Tulare, California and passed away on October 23, 2019 in Belvedere, California at the age of 81. Jan was raised in San Francisco and attended Lowell High School and San Francisco State University. In 1957 she married Leslie Brilliant of San Francisco and lived in Belvedere for 59 years. She worked for David Morris as an Executive Assistant for many years. Jan lived life to the fullest. She loved to travel and enjoyed entertaining and her friendships. Family was at the forefront of Jan's life and she was dedicated to her husband and children. Her greatest joy was family celebrations and get togethers. Jan had an incredible ability to make people feel included and uniquely special. To her last days she defied aging. She was so much younger than her years. Her amazing strength, dignity and love will be sorely missed, as will she, by her family and all who knew her. Jan is survived by her husband of 62 years, Leslie Brilliant, her three children, Michael Brilliant (Molly), Lynn Hinck (Ron) and Stephen Brilliant (Jennifer), her six grandchildren, Ali Brilliant, Tricia Hinck, Sarah Hinck, Maddie Giblin, Matt Hinck and Brooke Brilliant, one great grandson, Theodore Giblin and a sister, Sandra Fisher. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Interstitial Lung Disease Gift Fund. https://makeagift.ucsf.edu/site/SPageServer?pagename=A1_API_CustomGivingForm&Primary=Division%20of%20Pulmonary&ACode=B3188
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 12, 2019