|
|
Janice Phillips Died at the age of 90 on April 29 in San Francisco, California, passing away peacefully in her sleep. Jan was born on August 25, 1928 and grew up in Chelsea, MA and Portland, ME. She married her husband Martin M. Phillips in 1947. She graduated from Radcliffe College, Class of 1949 with a B.S. in Mathematics. Jan worked part-time as a math teacher and tutor while raising her children in Newton, MA. Following the premature death of her beloved husband in 1975, she earned her M.B.A. from Simmons College. After graduating she began a career in business, culminating in retirement from Digital Equipment Corporation. She moved from Wellesley, MA to Greenbrae, CA in 1992. Jan was an avid tennis player most of her life and a founding member of Wightman Tennis Center in Weston, MA. After retiring, she volunteered and provided consulting services for SCORE on projects in Namibia, Armenia and other locations. She had a passion for international travel and went to six of the seven continents during her retirement years. Jan was a lifelong member of Temple Shalom of Newton MA, a long-time member of the Osher Marin JCC and a volunteer for Jewish Family and Children's Services. Jan adored her four children and their spouses, Greg and Marie-Noelle Phillips, Russ and Elise Phillips, Meredith and Jim Cutler, and Jack Phillips and Marcello Navarra, her eight grandchildren and their spouses, and her five great grandchildren. She was a wonderful role model and caring family matriarch, who loved to laugh and learn and will be deeply missed by all. Donations in her memory may be made to Temple Shalom of Newton, 175 Temple Street, West Newton 02465 or Jewish Family and Children's Services, 600 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 5, 2019