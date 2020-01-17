Home

Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Funeral Home, Crematory and Reception Center
650 Bugeia Ln.
Novato, CA 94945
415-897-9609
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Funeral Home, Crematory and Reception Center
650 Bugeia Ln.
Novato, CA 94945
Janis C. Fithian


1948 - 2020
Janis C. Fithian Obituary
Janis C. Fithian Janis C. Fithian, age 71, died with her children, grandchildren and son-in-law by her side at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Janis was born April 18, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan to Edgar and Evangeline Hancock. Janis is survived by her immediate family: daughter, Kara Star Holtz; Kara's husband, Dennis Holtz; and grandchildren, Madisen and John; son, Morgan Fithian; daughter, Blanca Xochitl Fithian; and other grandchildren Noah and Freddy. Janis moved to Novato in June 2013 with Kara, Dennis, Madisen, and John. Janis resided with her daughter and daughter's family for more than 11 years. Prior to that, Janis lived all over the world, and her entire life was dedicated to her children and grandchildren who she taught to read, play classical piano, and so much more. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Valley Memorial Park in Novato, commencing at 11:00 a.m. Rest in peace. You are missed, loved, and never forgotten. See you down the road sweet angel.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
