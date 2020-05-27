Jason W. Jennings
1952 - 2020
Jason W. Jennings Age 67 Born May 31th 1952 in Negaunee Michigan A warm hearted, giving, creative talented man died of a aneurysm the 19th of May. Jason a business writer of 8 New York Times best selling books, and keynote speaker worldwide was a inspiration to us all. He loved people more then anything, and we are heartbroken of his sudden passing. Loving husband to George for 44 years and resident of Tiburon for more then four decades. Jason leaves behind his mom Beverly, sister Tanya (Dan) and family, brother Jon (Kay and family and brother Jeff. Also his mother-in-law Yvonne and Ruedi and Erica and family in Switzerland. May your bright light shine on forever in the hearts of us all. We miss him very much. Contribution can be made to Alliance for Justice, or your local food bank. A memorial will be held at a future date.

Published in Marin Independent Journal from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
