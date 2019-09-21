|
Jay E. Neuhaus Age 68, died peacefully on Monday, September 16th, 2019, at his home in Marinwood. From his birth, on November 26th, 1950 in Hawarden Iowa up until his death, Jay's kind personality and comic relief shined through to every person that he met. Born to Jim and Joyce Neuhaus, Jay was the 2nd of 8 children. After moving to California, he attended Redwood High, and later completed the College of Marin Fire Science and Technology program. He began his career as a Sleeper at the Kentfield Fire Department, and then became a fire fighter at the Marinwood Fire Dept. in 1970. He later rose to the rank of Fire Chief of The Marinwood Fire Dept. from 1980 to 2002. Jay is survived by his Wife Kathleen Berger Neuhaus, his children: Jessica Neuhaus, Robert Neuhaus, and Aaron Neuhaus, and 6 of his 8 siblings - Jerry Neuhaus, Justine Espinoza, Jack Neuhaus, Janice McCarthy Janine Rawlings and Judy Neuhaus, and, of course, his dogs Rags and Sukie. Jay was predeceased by his brother Jeff Neuhaus, and his beloved dog Woody. Jay was an avid camper. He loved being out in the woods enjoying the quiet while reading a Stephen King novel. He was a fan of all sports and would often be watching the Giants, 49ers and Warriors with his Dos Equis. Walking his dogs around McInnis and Marinwood Park was another passion of his. He was known around the dog walking community for always having treats for all the dogs in his pockets. A Celebration of Life is scheduled on the 40th Wedding Anniversary of Jay and Kathy. This Celebration of life will be on October 6th at the Marinwood Community Center starting at 3pm.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 21, 2019