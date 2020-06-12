Jay Pearson It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Jay Pearson, who on June 2, 2020 lost a devastating one-year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease.) Jay was born at Marin General Hospital to John and Lee Ann Pearson on July 26, 1967 and lived most of his life in Marin County. Jay was a passionate man who loved live rock shows, the San Francisco Giants and was a devoted Raiders fan. He is survived by his parents, John and Kathy Pearson of Belvedere; his sister Kirsten Durkin; his brother Landon; his step-siblings Jay Dowd and Lindsey Atnip; his seven adoring niece and nephews; and his beloved friend, Damara Row and her two boys Dillon and Max. His mother, Lee Ann, predeceased him in 1995. Jay was a sweet, loving man who will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store