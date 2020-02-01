|
Jean B. Scarborough May 1, 1935 Oct. 24, 2019 Jean Scarborough, beloved mother and grandmother, died peacefully on October 24, 2019 at 84 years of age. She is survived by her four children: John Scarborough of Novato, Anne Scarborough Adkisson of Novato, Dean Scarborough of Sierra Madre and Lynn Scarborough Kirsch of Carlsbad; as well as 10 of her 12 grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters: Hazel Houston of Arlington, Virginia and Betty Becker of Virginia. Jean was born on May 1, 1935 in Staunton, Virginia. She had a wonderful sense of humor and used to joke that the doctor hollered, "May Day! May Day!" when she was born. She continued to crack jokes right to the very end of her life. Her warm smile and happy attitude are greatly missed. She spoke fondly of happy childhood memories climbing trees and spending summers at her grandmother's house, and helping in her large garden. Jean graduated from Lane High School in 1953 and loved playing the clarinet in the marching band. She went on to attend the University of Virginia and graduated with a degree in education. She met her husband of 30 years, Paul Scarborough, III while at UVA. They were both so proud to have graduated from The University. Jean and Paul moved to Novato, CA in November 1967. While Paul went off to fight in the Vietnam War as a Marine in 1968, Jean was hired as a teacher at Lynwood Elementary School, where she taught for several years. Jean spent her last 10 years before retirement teaching 5th grade at Pleasant Valley Elementary School. She especially loved to teach math and science, and enjoyed taking her students to Outdoor Education for a week each year. Jean was a loving and caring mom. She was a gourmet cook and an avid gardener. She was always ready with a big bear hug and an encouraging word. She taught us to serve others enthusiastically and without complaint. She gave many hours of service to Scouting, her church, and her community. We miss her bright smile. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to a special scholarship fund at Pleasant Valley Elementary School, which will be used to help economically disadvantaged 5th graders afford the fees for Outdoor Ed, and to fund other science and math initiatives. Donations can be sent to: Pleasant Valley Elementary School PTA, 755 Sutro Avenue, Novato, CA 94947. Cards can be sent to Anne Adkisson, P.O. Box 466, Novato, CA 94948.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020