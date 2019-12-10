|
Jean Calder Selman Jean Calder Selman, 66, of Mill Valley passed away on December 8, 2019. Jean was born November 3, 1953 in Geneva, New York to Katharine and Stuart Calder. She graduated from Geneva High School and SUNY Potsdam (NY) with a degree in education. Her early careers included teaching special education students in New York and New Hampshire and performing technical writing in the Boston area. She moved to Marin County and enjoyed a career as a massage therapist. During this time she met and married the love of her life, Roland (Ro) Selman. When he retired they moved to Arizona to enjoy life outside of an urban environment. Sadly he contracted lung cancer and passed away within a year of their move. Jean moved back to the Marin County that she loved and was able to renew many of her old friendships. Recently she had been enjoying travel to other parts of the world including Sicily, Portugal and Morocco. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister: Margaret Besant. She leaves a brother: John Calder (Joan), a brother-in-law: Martin Besant, a step-daughter: Kellee Harris, three nieces: Eve Besant, Rebecca Besant and Gretchen Lucas and a nephew: Aubrey Calder. If you would like to make any donations in Jean's memory, please consider The Milo Foundation, where Jean adopted her beloved dog Tucker, Compassion Without Borders animal rescue or Hospice By the Bay where Jean received such wonderful care from an exceptionally compassionate staff. We will be honoring and celebrating Jean's life with a gathering in the Spring at one of her favorite outdoor hiking spots in Marin County.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019