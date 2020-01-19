|
Jean Gibson Twillman Jean Gibson Twillman went to be with the Lord on November 20, 2019 at the age of 94. The following was written in her own words: "Jean was born in a small farming community near to the coal mining industry in southeastern Kentucky. She was youngest of five children born to Mary and George Gibson. She knew the joy of living near both sets of her doting grandparents. When she was eight, her family moved to a nearby city where her parents were to be custodians of a nursing home. At seventeen she graduated from Knox Central High School, in Barbourville Kentucky, as first runner up to valedictorian of a class of 43 seniors. Then, she attended Union College to attain her Associate Degree in Secretarial Science. She located in Dayton, Ohio and worked at Delco Products. There she met and married Major Herbert Melvin Twillman, a flight instructor in the Air Force stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. They were transferred to Tucson, Arizona where Doug and Brenna were born. Within two years, they were transferred to England where they lived for 3 years. She traveled several countries and was part of the celebration to the Queen's birthday one year and also was present when visiting Italy to see the Pope wave to the tourists. After returning to the States they settled at Hamilton Field in Novato, CA. Jean, aka Jeanne, took up bridge and bowling. She was active as a board member in the Marin County Women's Bowling Association and later was voted member emeritus. She loved: jokes, roses, pugs, ladybugs, Monte, Brenna, Doug, friends, hummingbirds, Mel and Elmo. Her motto: Smile, Be Kind, Live Long. She is survived by her two beloved children, Doug and Brenna. She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years in 1986." The family wants to give special thanks to Kaiser Permanente Dr. Sal Fazio, Dr. Amandeep Gill, Dr. Gregory Arent, Novato lab technicians Roza, Victoria, Mardi, as well as the outstanding staff of professionals at the Kaiser Permanente Oncology and Infusion Center for maintaining their standard of excellence in patient care for Mom. Our heartfelt gratitude to Joy Antonio for her years of friendship and loyal service to Mom. A memorial service was held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Keaton's Redwood Chapel of Marin. This pink diamond, our mom will be remembered and cherished forever.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 19, 2020