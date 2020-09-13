Jean Hutchison Wallman January 1919 August 2020 Jean Wallman (aka Jean Wallman-Coffee) passed away on August 28, 2020 in Greenbrae, CA and was laid to rest next to her first husband, Milton Wallman, on September 4, 2020 in Trumbull, CT. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Saverio) Bruno of Danbury, CT and Betty (Larry) Henry of Berkeley; four granddaughters; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her two husbands, Milton Wallman (m. 1943 - 1979) and Henry Thomas Coffee (m. 1983 - 1991). Jean was born and raised in Whitefish, MT; went to nursing school in California; served in the Army during WW II; moved to Connecticut, where she raised her children, completed college, and became a middle school math teacher; and retired in Florida and then California. She lived at The Tamalpais for the last 25 years of her life. She loved volunteering, travel, adventure, theatre, Disneyland, Marin Lutheran Church, her electronic cats, real cats and dogs, and, most of all, her family and friends. Her family wishes to thank the staff at The Tamalpais for the excellent care she received throughout her stay there. A more complete obituary is at: https://www.adobe creekfuneralhome.com/
obituary/jean-wallman.