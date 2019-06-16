|
Jean V. Rhodes Age 87, of Mill Valley, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born September 3rd, 1931. She was proud of her education, graduating from Marlborough, Pine Manor, a degree from UCLA and teaching certificates from Dominican College. She leaves behind children Scott Kohler (Kathryn), Russell Kohler, Kimberly Kohler, and William Rhodes (Frida), seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. She dearly loved her step-children Phil Rhodes, Connie Rhodes and Nancy Rhodes, and their children and grandchildren. She cared deeply for her nieces and nephews as well. Jean was a teacher by profession most of her adult life, touching the lives of many students in Mill Valley and throughout Marin County. A life long learner, she participated in many book club reviews. She had travelled to many places throughout the world with her late husband Peter J Rhodes, yet always preferred her view of Mt. Tamalpais from her home. She always liked to say, " The living is here". Jean succumbed to cancer. Her dignity, courage and faith throughout continues to be a comfort to the many close friends and family who shared her last weeks with her. It was her love for all that will be remembered most. She always made a point to express the positive in everything and everyone. Services are private. Jean requested any bequests go to Hospice By The Bay.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 16, 2019