Jeanette V. Gonzales 10/20/1936 04/23/2019 Jeanette (Jean) Gonzales was born in San Francisco, raised her family in Marin, and moved to Shingle Springs in 1999. Jeanette was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Margaret Perse. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ricardo Gonzales; her four children: Kylin, Richard, Diane, and Michelle; her four grandchildren: Andrew, Alexander, Zack, and Matthew; and also by her beloved dog Brandy. In addition to her family, Jean loved harmony and nature. The giant oak tree behind her home brought her peace. She'd often sit outside by the pool enjoying the view of the giant oak tree, the deer, turkey, and the hummingbirds that she'd feed. Jean also found pleasure in gardening and flowers, reading and jigsaw puzzles, mochas and chocolate, and a balanced checkbook. She liked to help others, and was an active volunteer all her life, most recently with the Ladies Auxiliary at Marshall Hospital in Placerville, and at Holy Trinity Parish in El Dorado Hills. No services are planned at this time.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 10, 2019