Jeanne Anna Cheney

Jeanne Anna Cheney Obituary
Jeanne Anna Cheney July 27, 1923 Lake City, MN Nov 27, 2019 Mill Valley, CA Jeanne Anna Cheney gently passed away on November 27, 2019. Help others, laugh with passion, love nature, love animals, have fun, live life to the fullest and walk, walk, walk, was her mantra. We will all truly miss her bright spirit and her positive outlook on life. Jeanne was predeceased by her parents Esther and Charles Gerken, her first husband Edward Snyder and her second husband Barry Cheney. She is survived by her daughter Jean Snyder, son Charles Snyder (wife Barbara), daughter Cookie Snyder (husband Wayne Sakamoto) and grandchildren Teddy and Nicholas Snyder.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 3, 2020
