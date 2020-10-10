1/1
Jeanne Mary Roche
Jeanne Mary Roche July 8, 1938-October 4, 2020 Jeanne M. Roche, 82, died peacefully at Nazareth House of cardiac disease, exacerbated by the Coronavirus, under the care of Hospice by the Bay. Formerly a resident of San Rafael and Novato for 40 years, she had resided at Nazareth House since experiencing sudden, total blindness in 2017. She was predeceased by parents Robert A. Roche and Myrtle "Brownie" Brown, and was a proud native of San Francisco (and died on St. Francis's feast day.) Jeanne graduated in Mercy High School's first graduating class of 1956 and entered the religious order of the Sisters of Mercy in 1957. Sister Mary Paul obtained her Bachelors in education and taught in several SF parochial schools before leaving the order in 1967. In Marin, she taught upper elementary students for many years at the Santa Venetia and Davidson schools. Survivors include cousins Jeri Stiles (AZ) and Robert Bedbury (Redwood City); former husband Keith Fraser; "honorary" niece Dianne Kelly; her Mercy cohort with whom she kept in touch; and the many special friends of St. Anthony's parish who sustained her at Nazareth House. There cannot be a service due to Covid-19; her ashes will be interred at a later service. Memorial contributions may be made to: Habitat for Humanity, Marin Humane Society, St. Vincent de Paul's (in c/o St. Anthony's).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
