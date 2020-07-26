1/1
Jeff Pettit
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeff's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeff Pettit Jeff Pettit went to rest June 19, 2020. Loving husband of Kimberly. Caring father of Blue Jennings. Adored son of Linda and Hugh Pettit. Cherished brother of Wendy. Jeff was born in Virginia and raised in San Rafael, CA. Alumnus of Marin Catholic High School. Jeff went on to San Diego State University. Jeff loved skateboarding and snowboarding, along with being an avid surfer. Jeff was so good at skateboarding and snowboarding, he received sponsorships enabling him to compete throughout the world. Between the three, he had many years of adrenaline-filled adventures. A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Saint Raphael Church. At a later date, the family hopes to gather family and friends to celebrate his life. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support of family and friends. Contributions can be made in memory of Jeff to his son's fund, Blue James Jennings, by check to: Edward Jones, 18 East Blithedale Ave., Unit 15, Mill Valley, CA 94941. Please make check payable to Edward Jones, with the notation in the check's memo line: "for Blue Jennings UTMA account." Arrangements were made by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, 415-453-8440.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved