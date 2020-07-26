Jeff Pettit Jeff Pettit went to rest June 19, 2020. Loving husband of Kimberly. Caring father of Blue Jennings. Adored son of Linda and Hugh Pettit. Cherished brother of Wendy. Jeff was born in Virginia and raised in San Rafael, CA. Alumnus of Marin Catholic High School. Jeff went on to San Diego State University. Jeff loved skateboarding and snowboarding, along with being an avid surfer. Jeff was so good at skateboarding and snowboarding, he received sponsorships enabling him to compete throughout the world. Between the three, he had many years of adrenaline-filled adventures. A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Saint Raphael Church. At a later date, the family hopes to gather family and friends to celebrate his life. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support of family and friends. Contributions can be made in memory of Jeff to his son's fund, Blue James Jennings, by check to: Edward Jones, 18 East Blithedale Ave., Unit 15, Mill Valley, CA 94941. Please make check payable to Edward Jones, with the notation in the check's memo line: "for Blue Jennings UTMA account." Arrangements were made by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, 415-453-8440.



