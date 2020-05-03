Jeffrey Allan Wann
1962 - 2020
Jeffrey Allan Wann 8/1/1962 - 4/11/2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son, father, brother, uncle and friend. Jeff passed away on April 11, 2020 at the age of 57. His best buddy, Hunter, was by his side. Jeff was a very loving person who would help anyone who needed him. He grew up in Novato and raised his family in Cotati. He was a successful general contractor with his own business for most of his life. He loved to fish and travel with his family, especially to Maui. Jeff is survived by his mother and stepfather, Patty and Craig Waller; his father and stepmother, Allan and Kathy Wann; his sisters: Debbie, Lisa, Cindy and Sandi; four children: Logan, Brady, Kailey and Zack; three grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who adored him and his sense of humor. A celebration of Jeff's life will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jeff's name to: Cedars at P.O. Box 947, Ross, CA 94957.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 3, 2020.
