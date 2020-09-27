Jeffrey Freiberg Mill Valley is mourning the loss of a dedicated community member, a loving husband and father, and one fantastic head of hair. On August 15th, after a two and a half-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Jeffrey Freiberg passed away at home and surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife Bonnie, daughters Danielle Freiberg and Rachel McFarland, son Gabriel Freiberg, and 74 years of a life well-lived. Jeffrey approached life with an infectious and unbridled joy, and viewed the world through rose-colored glasses. He believed the best of people, faced all adversity with fervent optimism, and quite literally adopted custom pink tinted eyeglasses in 1968 to pair with his massive and awesome fro. He could easily be found on his occasional twice daily trips to Mill Valley Market, his dog parked outside, a cloud of curly hair sticking up between the aisles, holding court with friends and strangers. Born in 1946 Los Angeles to Myron and Deborah Freiberg, he watched the 1950's glamour of Old Hollywood transition into the bohemian and beach culture of the early 60's. While his sisters studied abroad and settled in Europe, Jeffrey laid down roots in Northern California, beginning with attending San Francisco State University. He studied economics, saw the birth of the Hippie movement, and in the spring of '67 met the love of his life Bonnie, his wife of over 50 years. He received his MBA in 1970 from the Wharton School of Business, and returned to San Francisco with a job at Bank of America. After viewing countless homes with George Cagwin around Mill Valley, Bonnie and Jeffrey bought their first house in 1971. Though they spent weekends touring open houses over the years, they remained for 49 years in the very first "Starter" home they fell in love with. After 10 years of rush hours to San Francisco, Jeffrey reversed his commute, and opened his own real estate consulting business in Sonoma. For 30 years he maintained an office in downtown Sonoma, received historical preservation awards and worked on projects with his family and friends. Jeffrey loved Mill Valley, and was fiercely dedicated to small town issues. He spent 40 years volunteering in service to our schools, and served 20 years as a trustee on the Mill Valley school board, spanning three decades. While he worked on a variety of funding and curriculum issues, he was most proud of the collaborative accomplishments achieved by the amazing people with whom he served on the board, and of the dedicated groups who he was proud to support. He was a vocal supporter of the Mill Valley Education Foundation, working in support of what would eventually become Kiddo. In his professional capacity, he found an opportunity that helped establish Kiddo's endowment arm. He was also proud to serve as a champion for the Marin School Volunteers for over 10 years, and loved his small part working on the building of the community center, a project itself 13 years in the making. He was a gifted orator and master storyteller, but was also an active listener who gave you his full attention. To say he was firm in his convictions would be an understatement, and he gave advice freely, sometimes uninvited, but his counsel was always appreciated. He could be cultured or counter-cultured, well mannered and uncouth. He enjoyed both mischief with his friends, as well as the droll procedures of Robert's Rules of board meetings and business endeavors. Jeffrey was raised by Myron and Deborah to believe that family extended beyond the mere bonds of blood, and surrounded him with chosen uncles and adopted brothers. He spent his years forging friendships that became kinships, and his life was spent in their company. He was generous with his heart, generous with his charity, and generous with his time. In addition to his immediate family, Jeffrey is survived by his sisters Erica Freiberg of Paris, France and Tonia Drop of Cologne, Germany; his son-in-law and Rachel's husband Todd McFarland; and cousins, aunts, uncles, brothers and sisters-in-law, godchildren and adopted family spanning the globe from Israel to Europe, East Coast and West. Like any great entertainer, he leaves us wanting more. More stories, more mischief, more Jeffrey. To those interested in making a donation in his name/honor, please consider the organizations below. Jeffrey's passion was always the arts in education. CTE - Drama Program at Tamalpais High School, http://ctetam.org/support/
; or to The Kiddo! Endowment for the Arts, https://kiddo.org/ways-to-give/endowment/
.