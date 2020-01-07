|
|
Jeffrey Lyons
Aug. 4, 1961 - Nov. 27, 2019
Mill Valley
Jeffrey Lyons passed away on Nov. 27th in a car accident while vacation with Sharon Wilson on St. Kitts. Jeff grew up in Lafayette and Orinda. He is survived by older sister Kim Overaa, and his mother Barbara Gross. Jeff had five children who grew up on the East Coast ; Zira Jane (27), Lazlo Lenardo (25), Lila Luna (23),Tess Holland ( 21), and Eden Lily (19) with their mother ex wife Kimberly A. Kelley. He helped many in his 37 years of sobriety and was pursuing his passion of helping young men recover from drug and alcohol abuse. There will be a memorial service on Jan. 11 at 12 pm at Our Savior Lady Carmel in Mill Valley, Ca.
Jenkins Funeral Home in St Kitts
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 7, 2020