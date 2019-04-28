|
|
Jennifer Russell Died on April 16, 2019 in the presence of her loving family. She was born in San Francisco in 1963 to Patricia A. Blanchard and Warren M. Russell, M.D. She resided in Marin County until graduating from San Domenico School. She attended UCSB and S.F. State U. where she earned her BA in Sociology in 1990. A gifted artist and musician, Jennifer placed in numerous piano competitions and at ten years of age, won a statewide competition in piano composition. Jennifer worked through her school years and until 1998. In 2001 she received a double-lung transplant at UCSF. Despite a lifetime of health challenges she displayed courage, determination, strength and humor. Jennifer is survived by her two sisters, Michelyn French (Walter) and her children Camille and Sander of Marin, Rev. Richelle Russell (Dr. Paula) of Rhode Island, her mother Patricia Russell of Santa Rosa, her father Warren Russell, M.D. (Irene) of Tiburon and his son and Jennifer's brother Jacques Russell of San Francisco. Jennifer was a member of the Unitarian-Universalist Congregation of Santa Rosa. A memorial contribution may be made to Earth-justice of SF or St. Joseph Health Memorial Hospice. A private graveside service will be held in Marin.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 28, 2019