1/1
Jerome Fuetsch
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome Fuetsch Jerome Fuetsch entered into rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 73. Jerome was born February 19, 1947 in San Francisco, California. He lived most of his younger years in Greenbrae with his parents, Will and Joan, and brother Billy. He moved to Fairfax in the mid 70's and fell in love with the town. Jerome worked for the Fairfax Post Office, where he became acquainted with the community. While working his route one day in May of '82, he met the love of his life, Louise, and married her later that year. He went on to work for Marin Sanitary Service for 25 years, where he eventually retired. Jerome and Louise raised two wonderful children together, Margaux and Zachary. Jerome loved bird watching, his yellow lab named Goose, vintage cars and bicycles, the beach, and his family. He is survived by his wife Louise, children Margaux and Zachary, and his beautiful granddaughter Vanesa. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved