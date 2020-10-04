Jerome Fuetsch Jerome Fuetsch entered into rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 73. Jerome was born February 19, 1947 in San Francisco, California. He lived most of his younger years in Greenbrae with his parents, Will and Joan, and brother Billy. He moved to Fairfax in the mid 70's and fell in love with the town. Jerome worked for the Fairfax Post Office, where he became acquainted with the community. While working his route one day in May of '82, he met the love of his life, Louise, and married her later that year. He went on to work for Marin Sanitary Service for 25 years, where he eventually retired. Jerome and Louise raised two wonderful children together, Margaux and Zachary. Jerome loved bird watching, his yellow lab named Goose, vintage cars and bicycles, the beach, and his family. He is survived by his wife Louise, children Margaux and Zachary, and his beautiful granddaughter Vanesa. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.



