Jesse Colin Lux Passed away in Sydney, Australia on Sunday June 2, 2019 with his ex-wife Jane and mother, Marcia by his side. He is survived by his ex-wife Jane, three children Ben, Sam and Ella, his Mother, Father, Brother Casey, Nicole and many friends and family who loved him dearly. He graduated from Novato High and UCSB. He became very well established in the computer field. A celebration of Jesse's life will be held Saturday June 29, 2019, 2:00 PM at the home of Robert Lux at 1423 Monte Maria Ave., Novato.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from June 13 to June 16, 2019