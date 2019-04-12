|
Jessica Elizabeth Arvidson Of Mill Valley and Santa Cruz, CA passed away on January 27, 2019 after fighting Pancreatic Cancer for nearly a year and Cystic Fibrosis since birth. She was 31 years old. Jessica was born and raised in a historic home near the redwood groves and quaint downtown of Mill Valley. She graduated from Tamalpais High School where she competed on the Varsity Soccer and Swim teams. Jessica attended the University of California Santa Cruz earning a BA in Psychology. Professionally she found an interest working with children and pursued a career in Occupational Therapy, attending Stanbridge University in Newport Beach where she was named to the Dean's List and graduated cum laude in their COTA program in 2017. For nearly ten years in Santa Cruz, then several in Southern California, Jessica cultivated her love of surfing, beach volleyball, art and music, showing a courageousness in pursuing her passions and interests that often took her from novice to accomplished, and always inspired those around her. Indeed, her legacy above all else is how she lived her life and the courage she demonstrated in the face of its challenges. Throughout her life with Cystic Fibrosis she refused to compromise her dreams and the pursuit of them, and the courage, determination, and perseverance she demonstrated over the course of her life was admired by all who knew her. After receiving her cancer diagnosis, Jessica used social media as a platform to share her thoughts and experiences candidly while fighting the disease... and continuing to live her life to the fullest. She became friends with and provided encouragement to hundreds of strangers from all over the world who contacted her and perhaps many more who did not. But perhaps most of all, Jessica's greatest gift was the infectious and seemingly constant positive attitude she carried with her at all times and the grace she exhibited in the face of any adversity, big or small, that seemed to leave an indelible mark on everyone she met, whether for 3 seconds or 3 years, and the resonance and reach of the ripples she created every day she spent walking, swimming, and flying over this earth may be impossible to overstate. Jessica's mother, Elizabeth Gordy Arvidson, preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by her father, Thomas Arvidson, of Mill Valley and her brother Andrew (Jennifer), nieces Olive and Mazie, and nephew Soren, of Valley Center CA. Not to be forgotten is her beloved cat, Graycie. A Memorial Service will be held at the Community Church of Mill Valley located at 8 Olive Street on Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 12, 2019