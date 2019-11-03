|
|
Jessica Lindsey Young August 1, 1983 Sep. 1, 2019 Jessica was raised in Mill Valley, where she was confirmed at Mount Carmel Church and attended Mount Tamalpais School. Jessica was a beautiful and successful student athlete, winning county championships in two different sports (soccer and the 400 yard dash) and the sportsmanship award at her yacht club. After graduating from Redwood High School in 2001, Jessica was courted by major modeling agencies, but chose instead to attend Marymount Manhattan College in New York City, where she received her bachelor's degree in 2005 - Hilary Clinton was the commencement speaker. Jessica loved reading, knitting, sailing, philosophy and drama. She was an especially gifted actress and loved being in plays, especially comedies. Contemplative and spiritual, Jessica practiced yoga, celebrated her indigenous American Indian ancestry and was a student of Astrology - she seemed to remember the birthday of everyone she ever met. Naturally sweet and gracious, she was happiest when surrounded by a passel of her friends. Her charm and gentle manner will be dearly missed by her parents Barbara and Ron; her sisters, Christina and Veronica; her brother, Justin; her aunt, uncle and cousin Lynne, John and Jason Hayes; her aunt and cousins Becky, Toby and Katy Berg. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Fernwood Funeral Home and Cemetery in Mill Valley. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to NAMI Marin.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 3, 2019