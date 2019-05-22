|
Jimmy Alvin Walker Sep 23, 1943 - May 2, 2019 Jimmy passed away peacefully at home after a long bout with cancer. Born in Odessa Texas, Jimmy came West to California in 1965 after his honorable discharge from the Army. In California, he fell in love twice. First, with the rolling hills of Marin County, and then with his future wife, Jeannette. They married and moved to Novato's Blackpoint area in 1974. Together they opened Hobby Haven in downtown Novato which began a lifelong interest in model airplane building and flying. Jimmy spent many an afternoon with friends flying their remote-controlled airplanes off Lakeville Road in Sonoma. He enjoyed the natural surroundings of Novato and when he wasn't building airplane kits in his garage, he would sit with Jeannette and friends out front watching the deer graze, telling stories punctuated with his wry sense of humor. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 46 years Jeannette and will be missed by his friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you think of Jimmy and smile.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2019