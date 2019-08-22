|
|
J. Michael Anthony Passed away August 12, 2019 after a brief illness. Born April 4, 1938 in San Francisco and raised in Marin. He graduated from Hastings Law School in 1964 passing the bar on his first attempt! While attending college, he served in the Army National Guard for six years. He was Marin County's Deputy District Attorney for ten years prior to becoming a private practice General Practitioner. He was a member of the State Bar for over fifty years! An avid bay area sports fan, a great dancer, with a witty persona, and past State Grand President of the Native Sons of the Golden West. Michael leaves the love of his life for 34 years, Nancy Zaharin. He leaves his daughter Pamela (John) Gunning and son David (Heather) Anthony and three grandchildren. He also leaves three wonderful brothers; Patrick, Ted and Marty. In addition, he leaves Nancy's three children and five grand-children. Predeceased by parents Lily and Dick. Michael will be deeply missed by many cousins, friends and extended family. A Celebration of life and mass Saturday August 24th at Noon, St. Rita's Catholic Church, Fairfax. Reception following at Marin Rod and Gun Club San Rafael.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019