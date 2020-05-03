Jo (Ruth) Holland January 27, 1923 April 24, 2020 The Bay Area lost one of its finest this week - Jo (Ruth) Holland passed away peacefully from natural causes at her home in San Rafael on April 24th at age 97. Jo was a remarkable, inspiring woman who never let hardship or fear stop her from going after her dreams. She came to San Francisco as a telephone operator during World War II, eventually heading up the phone company's marketing and customer service training. Jo was also a talented jazz vocalist. During the war she joined Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw and other jazz musicians entertaining troops at the Fairmont Hotel and other San Francisco locations. She continued leading the phone company's training after the war and retired in 1983 after 40 successful years. A long retirement, however, was not in the cards. Jo had always admired the handwoven shade designs of natural fibers that a colleague represented. Conrad Original Sunshades, as they were called, had a small but very loyal following within San Francisco's design community and other markets. When an investment opportunity in the company presented itself in 1983, Jo didn't hesitate. She mortgaged her house and purchased an ownership stake in Conrad Imports, Inc. - the rest is history. Today that small company - CONRAD - is renowned across the world for its beautiful and recognizable shade designs of natural fibers. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is represented in 23 designer showroom territories across the country, and proudly supports a cottage industry of skilled artisans and weavers. As President and CEO, Jo was active in the company's growth and management until 2017. Jo had a keen interest in everything in life - music, business, art, literature, politics, and travel. Her constant and beloved companion was her dog, Rozzie. Jo celebrated her 97th birthday this year surrounded by friends and family and singing along with the surprise guest, a local jazz pianist. Jo is survived by 15 nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and great-nephews, and several cousins. We will remember Jo for so many things, especially her generosity and her love of family and her employees. She was not afraid of taking chances with people, of trying or failing. In whatever she pursued, she did it with confidence, spunk, and a never-wavering conviction that excellence matters. Through her accomplishments and her example she leaves all of us with a simple but enduring legacy to be the best we can be - for that was Jo Holland. A memorial service in her honor will be delayed until a future date, due to the Covid-19 health crisis. The family wishes to thank Jo's caregivers, and especially Maria Souza, for her superlative service. Jazz memorabilia from Jo's music career will be donated to the San Francisco Jazz Center for the public's enjoyment. It was Jo's wish that any donations in her remembrance be made to Marin's Hospice by the Bay, an organization which so generously gave comfort and support to her and her family.



