|
|
Joan Allison Wagner Joan Allison Wagner passed away peacefully at home with her family on July 27, 2019, in Larkspur, CA. She was 92. Joan was born on August 14, 1926, in Englewood, New Jersey to Lucy Dodsworth Allison and John Blauvelt Allison. She married William Lionel McGee in 1949, and they settled in San Anselmo, CA to raise their children. The family enjoyed playing tennis at the Rafael Racquet Club in the 1960s and 1970s, where Joan was an "A" player. Following Joan and William's divorce after 24 years of marriage, she remarried tennis pro, A. Harold ("Hal") Wagner. After Hal's death six years later, Joan continued to live in Marin County for the rest of her days. Joan spent her life caring for her four beloved childrenand she would certainly have considered it her greatest accomplishment, raising each to be happy and successful. She also enjoyed helping children in less fortunate circumstances. From 1989 1991, Joan volunteered with the Sunny Hills Children's Garden (known today as "Side by Side" based in San Anselmo, CA), where she connected with the abused and neglected children served by the organization. She shared her love and affection for the children through her songs, poetry, and the beautiful, illustrated birthday cards that she made for each child. Joan was an artistically accomplished woman whose life was influenced early on by both parents who wrote and performed American folk music regionally; her father, John, was a talented artist whose works were featured in museums and galleries in the eastern states. Joan studied advertising art as a young woman; her fashion drawings were featured in New York newspapers, and later in the Marin Independent Journal. As a member of the Marin Society of Artists, she enjoyed painting both portraits and wildlife, as well as sketching caricatures and casting artistic commentary upon life's foibles. She was a musician, playing guitar and singing professionally with her parents in her youth, and later acting and singing in MGM film shorts in the 1940's. Following her husband Hal's death, she joined a community of musicians to sing at the Belrose Theater in San Rafael, and at 19 Broadway in Fairfax, CA. She also enjoyed writing stories and poetry. In her later years, Joan treasured the company of her small dog companions and tended her garden with care. Joan is survived by her eldest daughter, Lucy Haynes and former son-in-law Edward Haynes of Ukiah, CA; her second daughter, Elizabeth McGee and son-in-law William Clarke of Larkspur, CA; her son, William Allison McGee of Alameda, CA; her youngest daughter, Katherine McGee of Post Falls, ID; her granddaughter, Susan Haynes of Stanford, CA; and the father of her children, William L. McGee of Napa, CA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hal Wagner; and her brother, John Allison. At Joan's request, no memorial services will be held. She will be buried beside her grandfather, William Outis Allison, in a private ceremony at Brookside Cemetery in Englewood, New Jersey. Memorial contributions may be made to Marin Humane, Novato, CA.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 8, 2019