Joan Brosnan September 24, 1929 October 20, 2020 Joan was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1929 to Johanna V. and Peter M. Galloway. She married her first sweetheart, Don Brosnan (Sr.) in 1951. After initially living in Brooklyn, where their first child Don (Jr.) was born, they moved to then semi-rural Packanack Lake, Wayne Township, New Jersey, a NYC suburb, where their second child, Melissa, was born. Don Sr.'s career as an executive in international engineering-construction companies then took Joan and Don to live in many different places: the S.F. Bay Area, Canada, the D.C. area, Iran, Saudi Arabia, London, England, then back to the S.F. Bay Area. During their peregrinations over the world, they took opportunities to visit many countries on several continents. Joan enjoyed cooking and collecting decorative antique glass, and both Don and Joan collected other antique paintings and furniture. They both enjoyed the additional opportunities of retirement for reading and taking in international films and opera presentations in the area. They moved to the Santa Rosa independent living community Varenna at Fountaingrove in 2008, and lived there very happily for over 12 years. They both enjoyed many close friends they made at Varenna. Joan passed away after a brief illness in October 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, and her cousin and lifelong friend, Patsy McKay. She is survived by her loving husband, Don Sr.; her two children, blessed by having wonderful parents, Donald of Santa Rosa, and Melissa; Melissa's husband Peter Torrise, both of Sonora, California; and her sister Maureen Johnson, of Erie, Pennsylvania. Those who touch our lives stay in our hearts forever.



