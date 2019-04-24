Home

Joan Frazer Mauch Of Murphys CA passed away April 11, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born to the late Randolph and Eleanor Beard January 12, 1928 in San Francisco CA. She married Oliver F. Mauch and lived in Novato, CA for more than 50 years. Joan is survived by her four children Ivan (Skip), Geoffrey, Patrick and Forrest Loy. She is also survived by seven grand children, two great grand children, one son-in-law and two daughters-in-law. Joan was an accomplished personal home builder as well as home maker. Joan was a dedicated member of the Marin County Mounted Sheriffs Posse and received her private pilots license in 1975. The family will have a private small gathering. And request that any donations be made to Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Apr. 24 to May 5, 2019
