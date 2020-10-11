Joan G. Hersko Joan Gabriel Hersko, 93 years young, passed away on September 26, 2020. Joan was an avid cook, a world traveler, a loving mother and a great friend. Preceded in death by her husband, Lee and daughter, Marianne. Survived and cherished by sons Mark and Joe and grandson, Tyler. A resident of Terra Linda for the last 60 years, Joan was a longtime teacher aide in the local school district and an active member at Congregation Rodef Shalom. No memorial services are planned at this time. Donations in Joan's memory can be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society of Marin County at P.O. Box 150527, San Rafael, CA 94915.



