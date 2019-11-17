Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Union Park Fifth Chapel
7699 Chad St. (765 East)
Midvale, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Park Fifth Chapel
7699 Chad St. (765 East)
Midvale, UT
Joan Johnson Smith Obituary
Joan Johnson Smith Longtime Kentfield resident, Joan Johnson Smith, died peacefully in her sleep Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her home in Midvale, Utah. Joan was born in Preston, Idaho to Daniel Johnson and Sarah Goff Johnson on September 4, 1935. She was preceded in death by her parents, her baby sister Kay, and her husband, Darrell F. Smith, M.D. Joan and Darrell were married in 1955 and spent their first few years of marriage in San Francisco and Honolulu before settling in Marin County where most of their seven children were born and raised. Between their homes in Greenbrae and Kentfield, they lived in Marin for over 40 years before moving to the Salt Lake City area in Utah. A professional musician, Joan was a private voice coach who also taught voice and dramatic arts at San Domenico School for many years. She performed frequently as a soprano in local operas, symphonies, oratorios and chamber works. She earned a Master in Music Literature at Dominican College and co-founded the Novato Lyric Opera, directing many of their productions and singing in others. Countless happy memories were made during the decades in Marin for the Smith family. Joan is survived by her sister Louise and her children; Leslie, Lenore (Todd), Natalie (John), Fielding, Daniel, Melissa and Sarah, as well as ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. We were lucky to have had this great woman in our lives and she is sorely missed.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 17, 2019
