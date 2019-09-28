|
|
Joan Workman Jencks Long time COM instructor Joan Jencks died September 17, 2019. She was born in Texas on December 11, 1928. Her family moved to California in 1938. She taught at COM from 1967 though 1999 US and California History. She also started the Black Studies, Native American Studies, and Women's Studies classes and taught English History. She retired to Washington State in 2000 to be near her daughter Lynn and son-in-law Brian Collins. Joan had many interests; including photography, ancient history, children's literature, doll houses, movies, dogs, good food, women's rights, architecture, travel, art, gardening, petroglyphs, and above all, people. Joan lived with dementia for the final six years of her life.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019