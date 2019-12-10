|
Joanna Marie Nichelini-Watts Our beloved warrior, Mother, Wife, Sister and Daughter reached the doors of heaven November 20, 2019. A Native of Novato CA who lived life to its fullest despite the challenges that came before her. A woman who fought hard for giving to others despite all that challenged her own life in a 38 year battle with cancer. Always ready to go and never held back by the difficult and painful times in her life, Joanna was always happy and shrugged off, in the toughest ways, things that a person would never hope to have to live through. So proud she was was of her life and she did live it to its fullest while always knowing short it would be. So proud she is of her daughter Maggie, and so much she loves her husband Tim as she now looks down on them with her mother Aileen. Thank you God for taking care of her now. Joanna grew up in Novato and attended Lu Sutton, Sinaloa, San Marin Schools, where she met friends that lasted a lifetime. When her daughter was born she met so many new friends through the Novato Mothers's club, and later more friends through the Olive School community where her daughter now attends. Joanna loved to travel and had been to the Carribean, New Zealand, Japan and a few times to he uncles place in Cabo. She loved attending music concerts and had been to SF Giant's games in cities across the country. She coached and won multiple fantasy football championships, and loved volunteering at Olive schools. Our dear Joanna will be be missed by us and all those whose life she touched. Joanna is survived by her husband Tm, daughter Sarah Magnolia (Maggie), father Jim Nichelini, brothers Alex and James, nieces Adrienne and Camille and nephew Matthew, aunts Joanne and Audrey, and many cousins. Please join us for a celebration of Joanna's life, December 14, at 10:00 am at Valley Memorial Park, Novato CA.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019